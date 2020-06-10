Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8226 SHOOTING QUAIL
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:17 PM
8226 SHOOTING QUAIL
8226 Shooting Quail
·
No Longer Available
Location
8226 Shooting Quail, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 br 2 bath with converted Garage. Large back yard with Covered Patio. Fresh Paint, Fridge and washer and dryer included. REady to move it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL have any available units?
8226 SHOOTING QUAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL have?
Some of 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8226 SHOOTING QUAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL pet-friendly?
No, 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL offers parking.
Does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL have a pool?
No, 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL does not have a pool.
Does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL have accessible units?
No, 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 SHOOTING QUAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
