8223 VICTORY PT

First Time Rental! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home in Desired Cross Creek. Property Features an Open Floor plan for Max Flexibility and High Ceilings. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Huge Island w/ Breakfast Bar. Recessed lighting, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Covered Patio, Garage Door Opener. The home also features a mother-in law Suite. RENT PRICE INCLUDES PEST CONTROL, LAWN SERVICE AND TRASH SERVICES. This home is close to Shopping, Sea World, Lackland AFB, easy access to Loop 1604 Welcome Home!