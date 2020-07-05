All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 822 MCNEEL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
822 MCNEEL RD
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

822 MCNEEL RD

822 Mcneel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

822 Mcneel Road, San Antonio, TX 78228
Sunshine Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home in a established safe family neighborhood. Large mature trees and great outdoor living. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 MCNEEL RD have any available units?
822 MCNEEL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 822 MCNEEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
822 MCNEEL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 MCNEEL RD pet-friendly?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD offer parking?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not offer parking.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have a pool?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have a pool.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have accessible units?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio