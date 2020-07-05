Rent Calculator
822 MCNEEL RD
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM
1 of 38
822 MCNEEL RD
822 Mcneel Road
·
No Longer Available
822 Mcneel Road, San Antonio, TX 78228
Sunshine Estates
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home in a established safe family neighborhood. Large mature trees and great outdoor living. Ready for immediate move in.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have any available units?
822 MCNEEL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 822 MCNEEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
822 MCNEEL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 MCNEEL RD pet-friendly?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD offer parking?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not offer parking.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have a pool?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have a pool.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have accessible units?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 MCNEEL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 MCNEEL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
