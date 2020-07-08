Rent Calculator
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM
8210 Grimchester
8210 Grimchester
·
No Longer Available
Location
8210 Grimchester, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
8210 Grimchester Converse Texas 78109
3 Bed 2 Bathrooms with Garage
1900 square feet
$1425 Monthly Rent
$1425 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $4300 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Call or Text to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870
(RLNE5361975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8210 Grimchester have any available units?
8210 Grimchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8210 Grimchester have?
Some of 8210 Grimchester's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8210 Grimchester currently offering any rent specials?
8210 Grimchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 Grimchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 Grimchester is pet friendly.
Does 8210 Grimchester offer parking?
Yes, 8210 Grimchester offers parking.
Does 8210 Grimchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 Grimchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 Grimchester have a pool?
No, 8210 Grimchester does not have a pool.
Does 8210 Grimchester have accessible units?
No, 8210 Grimchester does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 Grimchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8210 Grimchester has units with dishwashers.
