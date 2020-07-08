Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

8210 Grimchester Converse Texas 78109



3 Bed 2 Bathrooms with Garage

1900 square feet



$1425 Monthly Rent

$1425 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly verify income of $4300 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Call or Text to schedule a showing:

210.274.5870



