8207 Shallow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c607139039 ----

Great 4 bedroom, 1 story home in desired area. High ceilings and huge back yard with shed. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Flooring Laminate

Flooring Tile

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Vaulted Ceilings

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage