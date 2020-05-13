8207 Shallow Creek

Amenities
Great 4 bedroom, 1 story home in desired area. High ceilings and huge back yard with shed. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage