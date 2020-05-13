All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

8207 Shallow Creek

8207 Shallow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8207 Shallow Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c607139039 ----
Great 4 bedroom, 1 story home in desired area. High ceilings and huge back yard with shed. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8207 Shallow Creek have any available units?
8207 Shallow Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8207 Shallow Creek have?
Some of 8207 Shallow Creek's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8207 Shallow Creek currently offering any rent specials?
8207 Shallow Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 Shallow Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 8207 Shallow Creek is pet friendly.
Does 8207 Shallow Creek offer parking?
Yes, 8207 Shallow Creek offers parking.
Does 8207 Shallow Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 Shallow Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 Shallow Creek have a pool?
No, 8207 Shallow Creek does not have a pool.
Does 8207 Shallow Creek have accessible units?
No, 8207 Shallow Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 Shallow Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8207 Shallow Creek has units with dishwashers.

