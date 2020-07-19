All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

8206 Talkenhorn

8206 Talkenhorn · No Longer Available
Location

8206 Talkenhorn, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
This single family home has tiled floors on living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining area, 1 laundry room, 1 kitchen with bar, 1 covered patio, 1 storage shed, a 2 car garage, central heating and cooling and a fenced backyard. It includes the refrigerator, range, vent hood, dishwasher, sink disposal. Unit interior was just painted less than a year ago to popular grey and white.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Talkenhorn have any available units?
8206 Talkenhorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8206 Talkenhorn have?
Some of 8206 Talkenhorn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Talkenhorn currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Talkenhorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Talkenhorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 Talkenhorn is pet friendly.
Does 8206 Talkenhorn offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Talkenhorn offers parking.
Does 8206 Talkenhorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Talkenhorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Talkenhorn have a pool?
No, 8206 Talkenhorn does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Talkenhorn have accessible units?
No, 8206 Talkenhorn does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Talkenhorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8206 Talkenhorn has units with dishwashers.
