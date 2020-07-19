8206 Talkenhorn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single family home has tiled floors on living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining area, 1 laundry room, 1 kitchen with bar, 1 covered patio, 1 storage shed, a 2 car garage, central heating and cooling and a fenced backyard. It includes the refrigerator, range, vent hood, dishwasher, sink disposal. Unit interior was just painted less than a year ago to popular grey and white.

