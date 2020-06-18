All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

8171 Dempsey Street

8171 Dempsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8171 Dempsey Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8171 Dempsey Street have any available units?
8171 Dempsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8171 Dempsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
8171 Dempsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8171 Dempsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8171 Dempsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 8171 Dempsey Street offer parking?
Yes, 8171 Dempsey Street offers parking.
Does 8171 Dempsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8171 Dempsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8171 Dempsey Street have a pool?
No, 8171 Dempsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 8171 Dempsey Street have accessible units?
No, 8171 Dempsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8171 Dempsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8171 Dempsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8171 Dempsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8171 Dempsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
