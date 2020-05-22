All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 AM

8162 Dempsey Drive

8162 Dempsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8162 Dempsey Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 Dempsey Drive have any available units?
8162 Dempsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8162 Dempsey Drive have?
Some of 8162 Dempsey Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 Dempsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8162 Dempsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 Dempsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8162 Dempsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8162 Dempsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8162 Dempsey Drive offers parking.
Does 8162 Dempsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8162 Dempsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 Dempsey Drive have a pool?
No, 8162 Dempsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8162 Dempsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 8162 Dempsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 Dempsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8162 Dempsey Drive has units with dishwashers.

