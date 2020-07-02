815 Wyoming Street, San Antonio, TX 78203 Downtown San Antonio
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful Remodeled and Restored Historic Beauty which is fully furnished and STOCKED by professional designer with washer and dryer included. Rare 11 occupancy home. Only walking distance to the Convention Center/ Riverwalk Downtown San Antonio . A MUST SEE!