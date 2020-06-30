815 QUITMAN OAK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with all the bells and whistles! 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, large master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower, huge walk-in closet. 2 nicely sized secondary bedrooms with elfa shelving in the closets to maximize storage. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener. Top-rated NEISD Schools, just blocks from the elementary school! Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Capabilities, HVAC Filters, Move-in Condition