All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 815 QUITMAN OAK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
815 QUITMAN OAK
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

815 QUITMAN OAK

815 Quitman Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

815 Quitman Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with all the bells and whistles! 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, large master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower, huge walk-in closet. 2 nicely sized secondary bedrooms with elfa shelving in the closets to maximize storage. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener. Top-rated NEISD Schools, just blocks from the elementary school! Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Capabilities, HVAC Filters, Move-in Condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 QUITMAN OAK have any available units?
815 QUITMAN OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 QUITMAN OAK have?
Some of 815 QUITMAN OAK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 QUITMAN OAK currently offering any rent specials?
815 QUITMAN OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 QUITMAN OAK pet-friendly?
No, 815 QUITMAN OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 815 QUITMAN OAK offer parking?
Yes, 815 QUITMAN OAK offers parking.
Does 815 QUITMAN OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 QUITMAN OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 QUITMAN OAK have a pool?
No, 815 QUITMAN OAK does not have a pool.
Does 815 QUITMAN OAK have accessible units?
No, 815 QUITMAN OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 815 QUITMAN OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 QUITMAN OAK has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio