Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
814 AMBERSTONE DR
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 AMBERSTONE DR
814 Amberstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
814 Amberstone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one story home with tuns of upgrades, including: Granite counter tops, sprinkler system front and back, Fresh paint all over, Tile in wet areas, Fully screened Gazebo with TV included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR have any available units?
814 AMBERSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 814 AMBERSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
814 AMBERSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 AMBERSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 814 AMBERSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 814 AMBERSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 AMBERSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 814 AMBERSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 814 AMBERSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 AMBERSTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 AMBERSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 AMBERSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
