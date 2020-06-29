Rent Calculator
8122 Talkenhorn
8122 Talkenhorn
·
No Longer Available
Location
8122 Talkenhorn, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- GREAT 3 BR 2 BATH 2 STORY IN NORTHAMPTON * LIVING/DINING COMBO * LARGE MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE VANITY * HUGE LAUNDRY/PANTRY COMBO WITH LOTS OF SPACE * VACANT ON LOCK BOX *
(RLNE5283218)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8122 Talkenhorn have any available units?
8122 Talkenhorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8122 Talkenhorn currently offering any rent specials?
8122 Talkenhorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 Talkenhorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 8122 Talkenhorn is pet friendly.
Does 8122 Talkenhorn offer parking?
No, 8122 Talkenhorn does not offer parking.
Does 8122 Talkenhorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8122 Talkenhorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 Talkenhorn have a pool?
No, 8122 Talkenhorn does not have a pool.
Does 8122 Talkenhorn have accessible units?
No, 8122 Talkenhorn does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 Talkenhorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 8122 Talkenhorn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8122 Talkenhorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 8122 Talkenhorn does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
