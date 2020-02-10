All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8120 Mainland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8120 Mainland Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8120 Mainland Dr

8120 Mainland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8120 Mainland Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr gym
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
All apartments have full size washer and dryer connections, ice maker in the freezer and microwaves. We have a 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour laundry facility and a pool that is open from 9 am to 10 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Mainland Dr have any available units?
8120 Mainland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8120 Mainland Dr have?
Some of 8120 Mainland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Mainland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Mainland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Mainland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr offer parking?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8120 Mainland Dr has a pool.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have accessible units?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio