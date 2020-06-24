All apartments have full size washer and dryer connections, ice maker in the freezer and microwaves. We have a 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour laundry facility and a pool that is open from 9 am to 10 pm.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have any available units?
8120 Mainland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.