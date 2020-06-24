All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8120 Mainland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8120 Mainland Dr
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

8120 Mainland Dr

8120 Mainland · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8120 Mainland, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr gym
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
All apartments have full size washer and dryer connections, ice maker in the freezer and microwaves. We have a 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour laundry facility and a pool that is open from 9 am to 10 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Mainland Dr have any available units?
8120 Mainland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8120 Mainland Dr have?
Some of 8120 Mainland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Mainland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Mainland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Mainland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr offer parking?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8120 Mainland Dr has a pool.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have accessible units?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Mainland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8120 Mainland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio