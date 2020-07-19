All apartments in San Antonio
8114 PEMBERTON ST
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:46 PM

8114 PEMBERTON ST

8114 Pemberton Street · No Longer Available
Location

8114 Pemberton Street, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Looking for furnished house for long or short term basis. Centrally located !!!! Fully furnished high ceiling 4 bedroom beauty.min 2weeks.Greenbelt area in backyard.Large Yard, Shaded Patio *Furnished - with Washer/dryer in Unit, * Refridgerator* Dishwasher/built in microwave,* 3 Queen Beds, 1 Full size Beds (Beddings & Towels Provided). fourth bedroom /office option * Utilities/Cable/Internet.. close to 1604,I HWY 10,UTSA,USAA,MEDICAL CENTER. Can be rented for min one week@$140/day plus cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 PEMBERTON ST have any available units?
8114 PEMBERTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 PEMBERTON ST have?
Some of 8114 PEMBERTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 PEMBERTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
8114 PEMBERTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 PEMBERTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 8114 PEMBERTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8114 PEMBERTON ST offer parking?
No, 8114 PEMBERTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 8114 PEMBERTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8114 PEMBERTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 PEMBERTON ST have a pool?
No, 8114 PEMBERTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 8114 PEMBERTON ST have accessible units?
No, 8114 PEMBERTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 PEMBERTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 PEMBERTON ST has units with dishwashers.
