Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8114 Cantura Mls
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

8114 Cantura Mls

8114 Cantura Mls · No Longer Available
Location

8114 Cantura Mls, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Spacious home in Northampton w/4 bedrooms~Large living/dining combo w/laminate flooring~Eat-in island kitchen w/breakfast bar~Freshly painted interior & new carpet~Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets~Master bath has separate vanities~Huge pantry/laundry room~Community pool & playground~Great location near Randolph AFB~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Cantura Mls have any available units?
8114 Cantura Mls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Cantura Mls have?
Some of 8114 Cantura Mls's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Cantura Mls currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Cantura Mls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Cantura Mls pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Cantura Mls is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Cantura Mls offer parking?
Yes, 8114 Cantura Mls offers parking.
Does 8114 Cantura Mls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Cantura Mls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Cantura Mls have a pool?
Yes, 8114 Cantura Mls has a pool.
Does 8114 Cantura Mls have accessible units?
No, 8114 Cantura Mls does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Cantura Mls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 Cantura Mls has units with dishwashers.
