811 East Elmira Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage dog park courtyard

Located by the Pearl Brewery, Museum Reach, St. Mary's Strip + the San Antonio River - New Modern Metropolitan Townhome in San Antonio's emerging urban core. This upscale stylish floorplan offers 2 beds/2.5 baths, 1,353 SF, sleek/contemporary finish outs (including Silestone Countertops, Bosch Appliances, gas cooking, Kichler Lighting, Kohler showers, etc.). Includes 2 car garage and individual yard. Common areas include dog park, communal courtyard, and secured access. Available Now.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.