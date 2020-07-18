All apartments in San Antonio
811 East Elmira Street

Location

811 East Elmira Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,149

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
garage
Located by the Pearl Brewery, Museum Reach, St. Mary's Strip + the San Antonio River - New Modern Metropolitan Townhome in San Antonio's emerging urban core. This upscale stylish floorplan offers 2 beds/2.5 baths, 1,353 SF, sleek/contemporary finish outs (including Silestone Countertops, Bosch Appliances, gas cooking, Kichler Lighting, Kohler showers, etc.). Includes 2 car garage and individual yard. Common areas include dog park, communal courtyard, and secured access. Available Now.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East Elmira Street have any available units?
811 East Elmira Street has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 East Elmira Street have?
Some of 811 East Elmira Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 East Elmira Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 East Elmira Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East Elmira Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 East Elmira Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 East Elmira Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 East Elmira Street offers parking.
Does 811 East Elmira Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 East Elmira Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East Elmira Street have a pool?
No, 811 East Elmira Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 East Elmira Street have accessible units?
No, 811 East Elmira Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East Elmira Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East Elmira Street does not have units with dishwashers.
