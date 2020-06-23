All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 CUB PATH

811 Cub Path · No Longer Available
Location

811 Cub Path, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/479cdcd0f6 ----
Move in 1/30/2019*Security Deposit $1625*Cleaning Deposit $300*MOVE IN DATE NEGOTIABLE*Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home!*Multi-Level Back Patio Decks for entertaining guests*Good sized backyard w/storage shed*Large open Living Room area*Decorative ceramic tile flooring in Entry and Dining/Kitchen areas*Updated all black appliances! * Laminate flooring in Living Room and Additional Bedroom areas*Remodeled Master Bathroom w/ granite countertops*Remodeled custom 2nd Bathroom area*GREAT SCHOOLS! NEAR SHOPPING

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 CUB PATH have any available units?
811 CUB PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 CUB PATH have?
Some of 811 CUB PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 CUB PATH currently offering any rent specials?
811 CUB PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 CUB PATH pet-friendly?
No, 811 CUB PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 811 CUB PATH offer parking?
No, 811 CUB PATH does not offer parking.
Does 811 CUB PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 CUB PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 CUB PATH have a pool?
No, 811 CUB PATH does not have a pool.
Does 811 CUB PATH have accessible units?
No, 811 CUB PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 811 CUB PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 CUB PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
