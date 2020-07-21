All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9

8103 North New Braunfels Avenue · (210) 826-1616
Location

8103 North New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1629 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 Available 08/14/20 GORGEOUS ALAMO HEIGHTS CONDO - Gorgeous Alamo Heights Condo in Unbeatable Location at N New Braunfels & Nacogdoches * Walk to HEB, Shopping, & Restaurants * Quiet, Safe, & Secure Community w/ Pool, Garage Parking * Soaring Ceiling in Living Room, Immaculate Condition w/ Brand New Carpet Upstairs * Dining Room Adjacent to Kitchen, 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Ensuite Bathrooms Upstairs * Private Covered Patio Downstairs, Walk-Out Balcony from Master Bedroom * Enjoy Lock & Leave Lifestyle in this Wonderful Community * Pets Negotiable

(RLNE5039921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 have any available units?
8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 have?
Some of 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 currently offering any rent specials?
8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 is pet friendly.
Does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 offer parking?
Yes, 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 offers parking.
Does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 have a pool?
Yes, 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 has a pool.
Does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 have accessible units?
No, 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8103 N New Braunfels Ave #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
