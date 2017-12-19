All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

809 Labor St

809 Labor Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 Labor Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This officially designated historic home by the City of SA is in the desireable Lavaca community! Professionally designed from floor to ceiling with trendy colors & rich details. Beautifully restored original hardwood floors & millwork, fully restored int. & ext., custom plantation shutters. Kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances, breakfast island, & gas cooking. Offers complete functionality with an open floor plan & modern layout. Enjoy your low maint. turfed backyard or take a short walk to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Labor St have any available units?
809 Labor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 809 Labor St currently offering any rent specials?
809 Labor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Labor St pet-friendly?
No, 809 Labor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 809 Labor St offer parking?
No, 809 Labor St does not offer parking.
Does 809 Labor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Labor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Labor St have a pool?
No, 809 Labor St does not have a pool.
Does 809 Labor St have accessible units?
No, 809 Labor St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Labor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Labor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Labor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Labor St does not have units with air conditioning.
