809 Labor St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This officially designated historic home by the City of SA is in the desireable Lavaca community! Professionally designed from floor to ceiling with trendy colors & rich details. Beautifully restored original hardwood floors & millwork, fully restored int. & ext., custom plantation shutters. Kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances, breakfast island, & gas cooking. Offers complete functionality with an open floor plan & modern layout. Enjoy your low maint. turfed backyard or take a short walk to downtown!