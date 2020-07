Amenities

Welcome to the charming neighborhood of Beacon Hill and a wonderful place to all home. You will love the classic appeal and charming layout. There are separate areas for living, dinning, kitchen and bedroom. Washer, dryer and fridge are included. Water, Trash and internet is included as well. Great walking distance to local amenities such as the Impact Guild, Beacon Hill community garden, park and San Antonio colleges. Schedule your tour today!