Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8028 MAVERICK CLIMB
8028 Maverick Climb
·
No Longer Available
Location
8028 Maverick Climb, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 story duplex close to 1604 and Bandera road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB have any available units?
8028 MAVERICK CLIMB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB currently offering any rent specials?
8028 MAVERICK CLIMB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB pet-friendly?
No, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB offer parking?
Yes, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB offers parking.
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB have a pool?
No, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB does not have a pool.
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB have accessible units?
No, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB does not have accessible units.
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB have units with dishwashers?
No, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB have units with air conditioning?
No, 8028 MAVERICK CLIMB does not have units with air conditioning.
