Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE
8027 Fountain Chase
·
No Longer Available
Location
8027 Fountain Chase, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great one story, bright open with large kitchen. No carpet easy to keep clean. Tenant is moving out and home will be ready for move in on March 1st 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE have any available units?
8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE pet-friendly?
No, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE offer parking?
Yes, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE offers parking.
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE have a pool?
No, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE does not have a pool.
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE have accessible units?
No, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8027 FOUNTAIN CHASE does not have units with air conditioning.
