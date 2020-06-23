Rent Calculator
8026 Indian Bnd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8026 Indian Bnd
8026 Indian Bend
·
No Longer Available
Location
8026 Indian Bend, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN SPACE WITH HIGH CEILINGS, STUDY CAN BE CONVERTED TO THIRD ROOM, UTILITY ROOM INSIDE, CARPET AND TILED THROUGH OUT, MEDIUM SIZED YARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING YET EASY TO MAINTAIN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8026 Indian Bnd have any available units?
8026 Indian Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8026 Indian Bnd have?
Some of 8026 Indian Bnd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8026 Indian Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
8026 Indian Bnd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 Indian Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8026 Indian Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 8026 Indian Bnd offer parking?
No, 8026 Indian Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 8026 Indian Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8026 Indian Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 Indian Bnd have a pool?
No, 8026 Indian Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 8026 Indian Bnd have accessible units?
No, 8026 Indian Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 8026 Indian Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8026 Indian Bnd has units with dishwashers.
