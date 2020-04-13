All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8026 Fair Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8026 Fair Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8026 Fair Bend

8026 Fair Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8026 Fair Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS QUICK ACCESS TO 1604 AND CULEBRA OR 410 AND CULEBRA, TILED AND NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT, NEW BLINDS INSTALLED. HOME WON'T LAST LONG!! SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8026 Fair Bend have any available units?
8026 Fair Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8026 Fair Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8026 Fair Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 Fair Bend pet-friendly?
No, 8026 Fair Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8026 Fair Bend offer parking?
Yes, 8026 Fair Bend offers parking.
Does 8026 Fair Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8026 Fair Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 Fair Bend have a pool?
No, 8026 Fair Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8026 Fair Bend have accessible units?
No, 8026 Fair Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8026 Fair Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8026 Fair Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8026 Fair Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8026 Fair Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio