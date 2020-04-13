HOME IS QUICK ACCESS TO 1604 AND CULEBRA OR 410 AND CULEBRA, TILED AND NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT, NEW BLINDS INSTALLED. HOME WON'T LAST LONG!! SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8026 Fair Bend have any available units?
8026 Fair Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.