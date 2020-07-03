8024 Fair Bnd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will find this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Northwest side home nestled under large, mature trees! This home features ceramic tile throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms, crackling fireplace and covered patio! Call today!