Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

8024 Fair Bnd

8024 Fair Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

8024 Fair Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will find this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Northwest side home nestled under large, mature trees! This home features ceramic tile throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms, crackling fireplace and covered patio! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Fair Bnd have any available units?
8024 Fair Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 Fair Bnd have?
Some of 8024 Fair Bnd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Fair Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Fair Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Fair Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 Fair Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 8024 Fair Bnd offer parking?
No, 8024 Fair Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 8024 Fair Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Fair Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Fair Bnd have a pool?
No, 8024 Fair Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 8024 Fair Bnd have accessible units?
No, 8024 Fair Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Fair Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 Fair Bnd has units with dishwashers.

