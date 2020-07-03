You will find this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Northwest side home nestled under large, mature trees! This home features ceramic tile throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms, crackling fireplace and covered patio! Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8024 Fair Bnd have any available units?
8024 Fair Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.