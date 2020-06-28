Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

802 Denver Blvd - Property Id: 154403



Updated one bedroom and one bath apartment, in upcoming Denver Heights and minutes from downtown!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154403p

Property Id 154403



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140025)