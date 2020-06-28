Rent Calculator
802 Denver Blvd
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 5
802 Denver Blvd
802 Denver Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
802 Denver Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
802 Denver Blvd - Property Id: 154403
Updated one bedroom and one bath apartment, in upcoming Denver Heights and minutes from downtown!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154403p
Property Id 154403
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5140025)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Denver Blvd have any available units?
802 Denver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 802 Denver Blvd have?
Some of 802 Denver Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 802 Denver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
802 Denver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Denver Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 802 Denver Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 802 Denver Blvd offer parking?
No, 802 Denver Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 802 Denver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Denver Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Denver Blvd have a pool?
No, 802 Denver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 802 Denver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 802 Denver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Denver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Denver Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
