Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
802 Amber Knoll
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

802 Amber Knoll

802 Amber Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

802 Amber Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2 story home with upgrades throughout! Granite countertops, new fixtures, fresh paint, new flooring and much more!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. No Pets!

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Amber Knoll have any available units?
802 Amber Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 802 Amber Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
802 Amber Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Amber Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 802 Amber Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 802 Amber Knoll offer parking?
No, 802 Amber Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 802 Amber Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Amber Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Amber Knoll have a pool?
No, 802 Amber Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 802 Amber Knoll have accessible units?
No, 802 Amber Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Amber Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Amber Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Amber Knoll have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Amber Knoll has units with air conditioning.

