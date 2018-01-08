8019 Donshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78109 Northhampton
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling one story very open living space. Great ceramic tile and flooring. Island kitchen with lots of counter space. Screened and covered patio. Property backs to huge city park. 6 month lease preferred
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have any available units?
