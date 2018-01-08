All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

8019 DONSHIRE DR

8019 Donshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8019 Donshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling one story very open living space. Great ceramic tile and flooring. Island kitchen with lots of counter space. Screened and covered patio. Property backs to huge city park. 6 month lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have any available units?
8019 DONSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8019 DONSHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8019 DONSHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 DONSHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8019 DONSHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8019 DONSHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 DONSHIRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 8019 DONSHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 8019 DONSHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 DONSHIRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8019 DONSHIRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8019 DONSHIRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

