Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8016 Dorset
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8016 Dorset
8016 Dorset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8016 Dorset Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3496771)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8016 Dorset have any available units?
8016 Dorset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8016 Dorset currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Dorset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Dorset pet-friendly?
No, 8016 Dorset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8016 Dorset offer parking?
No, 8016 Dorset does not offer parking.
Does 8016 Dorset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 Dorset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Dorset have a pool?
No, 8016 Dorset does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Dorset have accessible units?
No, 8016 Dorset does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Dorset have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 Dorset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 Dorset have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 Dorset does not have units with air conditioning.
