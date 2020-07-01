801 W Olmos Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

**MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT**Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex* Central Heat/Air* Washer/Dryer Connection*Open Living Rm/Dining Rm/Kitchen with Breakfast Bar*All Ceramic Tile Floors* Fresh Paint *Stove & New Refrigerator*Convenient NC location - 1/2 way between I10 & 281/I37 Hildebrand Exits*Close to Downtown*