Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
801 W Olmos Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

801 W Olmos Dr

801 W Olmos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

801 W Olmos Dr, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT**Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex* Central Heat/Air* Washer/Dryer Connection*Open Living Rm/Dining Rm/Kitchen with Breakfast Bar*All Ceramic Tile Floors* Fresh Paint *Stove & New Refrigerator*Convenient NC location - 1/2 way between I10 & 281/I37 Hildebrand Exits*Close to Downtown*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W Olmos Dr have any available units?
801 W Olmos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 W Olmos Dr have?
Some of 801 W Olmos Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 W Olmos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
801 W Olmos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W Olmos Dr pet-friendly?
No, 801 W Olmos Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 801 W Olmos Dr offer parking?
No, 801 W Olmos Dr does not offer parking.
Does 801 W Olmos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W Olmos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W Olmos Dr have a pool?
No, 801 W Olmos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 801 W Olmos Dr have accessible units?
No, 801 W Olmos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W Olmos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 W Olmos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

