**MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT**Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex* Central Heat/Air* Washer/Dryer Connection*Open Living Rm/Dining Rm/Kitchen with Breakfast Bar*All Ceramic Tile Floors* Fresh Paint *Stove & New Refrigerator*Convenient NC location - 1/2 way between I10 & 281/I37 Hildebrand Exits*Close to Downtown*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 W Olmos Dr have any available units?
801 W Olmos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.