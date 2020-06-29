801 Eleanor Avenue, Apt A

All apartments in San Antonio
Location

801 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Second floor unit in quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston. This is a strictly no smoking property and pets are not allowed.
Quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

