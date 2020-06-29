801 Eleanor Avenue, Apt A

Amenities
Second floor unit in quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston. This is a strictly no smoking property and pets are not allowed.
Quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston.