Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8009 FAIR BEND
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

8009 FAIR BEND

8009 Fair Bend · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Fair Bend, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Floor Plan 3 Bdrm 2 Bath in the New Territories Subdivision! No carpeting in the main entrance- carpeting only in bedrooms. Easy and Quick access to Loop 1604, I-10, Medical center, USAA, Lackland, Sea World

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 FAIR BEND have any available units?
8009 FAIR BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8009 FAIR BEND currently offering any rent specials?
8009 FAIR BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 FAIR BEND pet-friendly?
No, 8009 FAIR BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8009 FAIR BEND offer parking?
Yes, 8009 FAIR BEND offers parking.
Does 8009 FAIR BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 FAIR BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 FAIR BEND have a pool?
No, 8009 FAIR BEND does not have a pool.
Does 8009 FAIR BEND have accessible units?
No, 8009 FAIR BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 FAIR BEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 FAIR BEND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 FAIR BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 FAIR BEND does not have units with air conditioning.

