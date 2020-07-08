Open Floor Plan 3 Bdrm 2 Bath in the New Territories Subdivision! No carpeting in the main entrance- carpeting only in bedrooms. Easy and Quick access to Loop 1604, I-10, Medical center, USAA, Lackland, Sea World
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8009 FAIR BEND have any available units?
8009 FAIR BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.