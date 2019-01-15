Lovely 3 bedroom 2bath home with laminate and tile floors throughout (No carpet). Open living room area with a fireplace situated in the perfect location. Huge covered/enclosed patio opens into a large backyard. Fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7942 Forest Fox St have any available units?
7942 Forest Fox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.