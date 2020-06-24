All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

7926 Brdway St

7926 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Location

7926 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Beds
2 Full Baths
1153 Sq Feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 Brdway St have any available units?
7926 Brdway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7926 Brdway St currently offering any rent specials?
7926 Brdway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 Brdway St pet-friendly?
No, 7926 Brdway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7926 Brdway St offer parking?
No, 7926 Brdway St does not offer parking.
Does 7926 Brdway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7926 Brdway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 Brdway St have a pool?
No, 7926 Brdway St does not have a pool.
Does 7926 Brdway St have accessible units?
No, 7926 Brdway St does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 Brdway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7926 Brdway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7926 Brdway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7926 Brdway St does not have units with air conditioning.
