Open Floorplan in Cozy Townhome--Living/Dining Combo--Cermic Tile in Kitchen Living/Dining Area--2 Full Baths--Front Yard Only Maintained by HOA-Water is included in the rent!! -Convenient to Schools & Area Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7903 SANTA CATALINA have any available units?
7903 SANTA CATALINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.