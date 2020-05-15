All apartments in San Antonio
7835 Hedrick Farm

Location

7835 Hedrick Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Save for a limited time with your application fees waived using promo code DREAMHOME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Hedrick Farm have any available units?
7835 Hedrick Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7835 Hedrick Farm currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Hedrick Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Hedrick Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7835 Hedrick Farm is pet friendly.
Does 7835 Hedrick Farm offer parking?
No, 7835 Hedrick Farm does not offer parking.
Does 7835 Hedrick Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 Hedrick Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Hedrick Farm have a pool?
No, 7835 Hedrick Farm does not have a pool.
Does 7835 Hedrick Farm have accessible units?
No, 7835 Hedrick Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Hedrick Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 Hedrick Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7835 Hedrick Farm have units with air conditioning?
No, 7835 Hedrick Farm does not have units with air conditioning.

