7827 Kingsbury Wood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f952b0704c ---- Nice town home! New Appliances! Lots of features including a separate privacy fenced backyard, brand new appliances, high ceilings, stained concrete flooring downstairs with carpet and vinyl upstairs, new paint and new carpet upstairs. This is an end Unit. Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit Great location near the Medical Center and USAA. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Bedrooms Upstairs Central Air/Heat One Car Garage Three Bedrooms Two Story