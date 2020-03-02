All apartments in San Antonio
7827 Kingsbury Wood
7827 Kingsbury Wood

7827 Kingsbury Wood · No Longer Available
Location

7827 Kingsbury Wood, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f952b0704c ---- Nice town home! New Appliances! Lots of features including a separate privacy fenced backyard, brand new appliances, high ceilings, stained concrete flooring downstairs with carpet and vinyl upstairs, new paint and new carpet upstairs. This is an end Unit. Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit Great location near the Medical Center and USAA. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Bedrooms Upstairs Central Air/Heat One Car Garage Three Bedrooms Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7827 Kingsbury Wood have any available units?
7827 Kingsbury Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7827 Kingsbury Wood have?
Some of 7827 Kingsbury Wood's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7827 Kingsbury Wood currently offering any rent specials?
7827 Kingsbury Wood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 Kingsbury Wood pet-friendly?
No, 7827 Kingsbury Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7827 Kingsbury Wood offer parking?
Yes, 7827 Kingsbury Wood does offer parking.
Does 7827 Kingsbury Wood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7827 Kingsbury Wood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 Kingsbury Wood have a pool?
No, 7827 Kingsbury Wood does not have a pool.
Does 7827 Kingsbury Wood have accessible units?
No, 7827 Kingsbury Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 Kingsbury Wood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7827 Kingsbury Wood does not have units with dishwashers.
