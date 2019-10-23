GREAT LOOKING 2-STORY IN PREFERRED GATED COMMUNITY NEAR BANDERA / GUILBEAU. WALK TO SUBDIVISION PLAYGROUND / SPORTS COURT. BEAUTIFUL YARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM. LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS - HUGE BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS. GARAGE DOOR OPENER. NON-SMOKING ONLY. PETS NEGOTIABLE. TENANTS TO CALL TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. WILL CONSIDER 2 OR 3 YEAR LEASE TERM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7818 Braun Bend have any available units?
7818 Braun Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.