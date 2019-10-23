All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7818 Braun Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7818 Braun Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7818 Braun Bend

7818 Braun Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7818 Braun Bend, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT LOOKING 2-STORY IN PREFERRED GATED COMMUNITY NEAR BANDERA / GUILBEAU. WALK TO SUBDIVISION PLAYGROUND / SPORTS COURT. BEAUTIFUL YARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM. LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS - HUGE BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS. GARAGE DOOR OPENER. NON-SMOKING ONLY. PETS NEGOTIABLE. TENANTS TO CALL TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. WILL CONSIDER 2 OR 3 YEAR LEASE TERM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7818 Braun Bend have any available units?
7818 Braun Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7818 Braun Bend have?
Some of 7818 Braun Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7818 Braun Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7818 Braun Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7818 Braun Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 7818 Braun Bend is pet friendly.
Does 7818 Braun Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7818 Braun Bend offers parking.
Does 7818 Braun Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7818 Braun Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7818 Braun Bend have a pool?
No, 7818 Braun Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7818 Braun Bend have accessible units?
No, 7818 Braun Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7818 Braun Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 7818 Braun Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio