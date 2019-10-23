7818 Braun Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT LOOKING 2-STORY IN PREFERRED GATED COMMUNITY NEAR BANDERA / GUILBEAU. WALK TO SUBDIVISION PLAYGROUND / SPORTS COURT. BEAUTIFUL YARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM. LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS - HUGE BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS. GARAGE DOOR OPENER. NON-SMOKING ONLY. PETS NEGOTIABLE. TENANTS TO CALL TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. WILL CONSIDER 2 OR 3 YEAR LEASE TERM.