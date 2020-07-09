All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7814 Bent Briar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7814 Bent Briar
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

7814 Bent Briar

7814 Bent Briar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7814 Bent Briar, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Bent Briar have any available units?
7814 Bent Briar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7814 Bent Briar currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Bent Briar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Bent Briar pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 Bent Briar is pet friendly.
Does 7814 Bent Briar offer parking?
No, 7814 Bent Briar does not offer parking.
Does 7814 Bent Briar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Bent Briar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Bent Briar have a pool?
No, 7814 Bent Briar does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Bent Briar have accessible units?
No, 7814 Bent Briar does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Bent Briar have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 Bent Briar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 Bent Briar have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 Bent Briar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio