Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located off Bandera Rd. Open floorplan with fire place, spacious kitchen, and kitchen island. Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Pets are negotiable. Come and see today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 78 Knights Peak have any available units?
78 Knights Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.