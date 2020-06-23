78 Knights Peak

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located off Bandera Rd. Open floorplan with fire place, spacious kitchen, and kitchen island. Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Pets are negotiable. Come and see today.