78 Knights Peak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

78 Knights Peak

78 Knights Peak · No Longer Available
Location

78 Knights Peak, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located off Bandera Rd. Open floorplan with fire place, spacious kitchen, and kitchen island. Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Pets are negotiable. Come and see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Knights Peak have any available units?
78 Knights Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Knights Peak have?
Some of 78 Knights Peak's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Knights Peak currently offering any rent specials?
78 Knights Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Knights Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Knights Peak is pet friendly.
Does 78 Knights Peak offer parking?
No, 78 Knights Peak does not offer parking.
Does 78 Knights Peak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Knights Peak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Knights Peak have a pool?
No, 78 Knights Peak does not have a pool.
Does 78 Knights Peak have accessible units?
No, 78 Knights Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Knights Peak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Knights Peak has units with dishwashers.
