Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7759 Dashwood
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

7759 Dashwood

7759 Dashwood · No Longer Available
Location

7759 Dashwood, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7759 Dashwood have any available units?
7759 Dashwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7759 Dashwood currently offering any rent specials?
7759 Dashwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7759 Dashwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 7759 Dashwood is pet friendly.
Does 7759 Dashwood offer parking?
No, 7759 Dashwood does not offer parking.
Does 7759 Dashwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7759 Dashwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7759 Dashwood have a pool?
No, 7759 Dashwood does not have a pool.
Does 7759 Dashwood have accessible units?
No, 7759 Dashwood does not have accessible units.
Does 7759 Dashwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7759 Dashwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7759 Dashwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 7759 Dashwood does not have units with air conditioning.

