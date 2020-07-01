7755 Pipers Hill, San Antonio, TX 78251 Pipers Meadow
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan, well kept up-dated 3 bdrm 2 bath home, in the Pipers Meadow Subdivision. To include: Covered patio, a nice storage shed in the back. Easy access to the Lackland, Ingram area, Medical center, USAA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
