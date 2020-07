Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Cute 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent! - Enjoy 1524 sq ft of bright living space! Community is managed by a superb Homeowner's Assoc. You'll love living here. The living room boasts a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan and in open to the dining area. Kitchen is open to the dining area and features plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet! Outside, you have a good sized covered patio and yard for entertaining.



(RLNE4555101)