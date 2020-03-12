All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7735 COPPER CAVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7735 COPPER CAVE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

7735 COPPER CAVE

7735 Copper Cave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7735 Copper Cave, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PLEASE PROVIDE 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW * CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CAMBRIDGE NEAR VALERO, USAA, LA CANTERA * VINYL FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS EXCEPT OFFICE * OVERSIZED MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET * MINIMAL YARD MAINTENANCE *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 COPPER CAVE have any available units?
7735 COPPER CAVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7735 COPPER CAVE currently offering any rent specials?
7735 COPPER CAVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 COPPER CAVE pet-friendly?
No, 7735 COPPER CAVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7735 COPPER CAVE offer parking?
Yes, 7735 COPPER CAVE offers parking.
Does 7735 COPPER CAVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 COPPER CAVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 COPPER CAVE have a pool?
No, 7735 COPPER CAVE does not have a pool.
Does 7735 COPPER CAVE have accessible units?
No, 7735 COPPER CAVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 COPPER CAVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7735 COPPER CAVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7735 COPPER CAVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7735 COPPER CAVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio