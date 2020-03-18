All apartments in San Antonio
7727 POTRANCO RD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:21 AM

7727 POTRANCO RD

7727 Potranco Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7727 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
gym
This beautiful community is home to many happy residents who like to work, live and play in style! It's surrounded by scenic views of the Texas Hill Country and it's only minutes from Sea World, Six Flags and the Hill Country Resort Golf Course. Features and amenities include a pet friendly dog park, an outdoor fireplace, cabana, outdoor TV, high-tech fitness center, a gourmet coffee bar, a techno gaming area and much more! Experience a better way of living! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 POTRANCO RD have any available units?
7727 POTRANCO RD has a unit available for $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 POTRANCO RD have?
Some of 7727 POTRANCO RD's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 POTRANCO RD currently offering any rent specials?
7727 POTRANCO RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 POTRANCO RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 POTRANCO RD is pet friendly.
Does 7727 POTRANCO RD offer parking?
No, 7727 POTRANCO RD does not offer parking.
Does 7727 POTRANCO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7727 POTRANCO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 POTRANCO RD have a pool?
No, 7727 POTRANCO RD does not have a pool.
Does 7727 POTRANCO RD have accessible units?
No, 7727 POTRANCO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 POTRANCO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7727 POTRANCO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
