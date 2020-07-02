All apartments in San Antonio
7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714

7712 Louis Pasteur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Louis Pasteur Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
NEW 2018 | Resort Style | $1504 | 2Bd | 1 Mon FREE - Property Id: 153099

Community Features:
Trash Pickup, Dog Park, Business Center, Clubhouse, Conference Room, Cabana, Gym, Spa, Pool, Playground, Basketball & Tennis, Package Service, Gated Controlled Access.

Apartment Features:
Wi-Fi Ready, W/D Included, Ceiling Fans, Security System, Storage Units, Fireplace, Wheelchair Accessible, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice Maker, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Kitchen, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Hardwood Carpet & Tile Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closets, Linen Closet, Balcony & Patio.

512-784-5481
FB: DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153099
Property Id 153099

(RLNE5372610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 have any available units?
7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 have?
Some of 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 offer parking?
No, 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 does not offer parking.
Does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 have a pool?
Yes, 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 has a pool.
Does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 have accessible units?
Yes, 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 has accessible units.
Does 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714 has units with dishwashers.

