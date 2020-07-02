7712 Louis Pasteur Dr SA#7714

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym playground pool dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

NEW 2018 | Resort Style | $1504 | 2Bd | 1 Mon FREE - Property Id: 153099



Community Features:

Trash Pickup, Dog Park, Business Center, Clubhouse, Conference Room, Cabana, Gym, Spa, Pool, Playground, Basketball & Tennis, Package Service, Gated Controlled Access.



Apartment Features:

Wi-Fi Ready, W/D Included, Ceiling Fans, Security System, Storage Units, Fireplace, Wheelchair Accessible, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice Maker, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Kitchen, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Hardwood Carpet & Tile Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closets, Linen Closet, Balcony & Patio.



512-784-5481

FB: DonRentsIt

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153099

Property Id 153099



(RLNE5372610)