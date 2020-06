Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous two bedroom, two bath condo in highly desired gated community of Chateau Dijon. This second floor unit has wood floors, dining room, crown molding and ceiling fans throughout, a large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and French doors leading to the balcony with tile flooring. Extra storage and one car covered parking space. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Don't miss the community pool and tennis courts.