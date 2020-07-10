7702 Nature Pass, San Antonio, TX 78249 College Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Located in near UTSA campus, Valero, USAA, 1604 and IH-10. Very nice 5 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7702 NATURE PASS have any available units?
7702 NATURE PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.