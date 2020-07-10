All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7702 NATURE PASS

7702 Nature Pass · No Longer Available
Location

7702 Nature Pass, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Located in near UTSA campus, Valero, USAA, 1604 and IH-10. Very nice 5 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 NATURE PASS have any available units?
7702 NATURE PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7702 NATURE PASS currently offering any rent specials?
7702 NATURE PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 NATURE PASS pet-friendly?
No, 7702 NATURE PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7702 NATURE PASS offer parking?
Yes, 7702 NATURE PASS offers parking.
Does 7702 NATURE PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 NATURE PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 NATURE PASS have a pool?
No, 7702 NATURE PASS does not have a pool.
Does 7702 NATURE PASS have accessible units?
No, 7702 NATURE PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 NATURE PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 NATURE PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 NATURE PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 NATURE PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
