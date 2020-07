Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna tennis court

NEED A QUICK MOVE IN? NO PROBLEM THIS WONDERFUL CONDO HAS IT ALL! THIS HOME COMES FULLY FURNISHED! IT'S ON THE 6TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE POOL AREA IN THE MEDICAL CENTER, BEAUTIFUL VIEWS IN ALL ROOMS LOOKING WEST OF THE CITY. GREAT COMMON AMENITIES: POOL, JACUZZI, TENNIS COURT, DRY SAUNA, FITNESS ROOM. AND 24 HR CONTROLLED & GUARDED ACCESS! ITS A MUST SEE!